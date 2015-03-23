Gamecock fans thrilled with Sweet 16 trip

University of South Carolina fans were smiling as they filed out of the Colonial Life Arena after the Gamecocks win over Syracuse Sunday night in the NCAA Women's Tournament.

The South Carolina Women's Basketball team earned its way into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 97-68 win over Syracuse on Sunday.

“I thought they played extremely well," said Wayne Smith of Columbia. “As you seen today Kentucky got beat so anything can happen when you get in these finals.”

South Carolina fans have been loyal this season. Thanks to them, the University of South Carolina led the NCAA in attendance this season.

“I think this is gonna go all the way," said Carlin Connelly of Orangeburg. "The Gamecocks have just been relentless this season. They've played the best I've ever seen them play and I just think they're going to keep going with that motivation.”

It's not too far of a trip for Gamecocks fans to see the team's next game. The University of South Carolina women travel to Greensboro, North Carolina, next weekend to take on the winner of North Carolina and Ohio State, who play Monday night.

