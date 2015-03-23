Gamecock fans thrilled with Sweet 16 trip

The University of Alabama’s Athletic Director, Greg Byrne visited Columbus Tuesday night to get fans excited for the start of the 2017 football season.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron recapped the dramatic comeback win over Auburn and previewed the upcoming matchup with Ole Miss in Oxford during his weekly Lunch with Coach O news conference Monday.More >>
Consider this, University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was in the third grade the last time Bama lost to Tennessee.More >>
For the second straight week, sophomore D.J. Wonnum is back in the SEC spotlight.More >>
Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.More >>
The Tigers are starting to feel like themselves again. LSU (5-2; 2-1 SEC) is back in both the AP and Coaches polls after its come-from-behind upset over then No. 10 Auburn (5-2; 3-1 SEC).More >>
