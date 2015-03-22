Community remembers teenage murder victim killed at Columbia park

Hundreds packed Second Nazareth Baptist Church in Columbia Sunday to say goodbye to a local high school student who was shot to death one week ago.

Eric Washington was shot and killed at T.S. Martin Park last Sunday. Police have arrested 19-year-old Jahmir Taylor and continue to look for 19-year-old Jerimiah Pough in connection with Eric's murder.

Washington was set to graduate from C.A. Johnson High School in May and planned to begin basic training for the Army National Guard in July. Many of Eric's family and friends say the 17-year-old was full of ambition.

"People gravitated towards him because he had a kind heart, playful but yet kind," said friend Jimmie Wright. "That's the energy of a young man which all of us had when we were young so that's what he had within himself but he also had this persevering spirit within him also because there wasn't nothing he felt like he couldn't do."

Washington would have turned 18 in April.

