Opposition forms against Cayce Walmart Neighborhood Market proposal

A proposed Walmart Neighborhood Market in Cayce could mean major improvements to an intersection that has sorely needed an upgrade for years.

As leaders in Cayce prepare to read more into a proposal that could develop the intersection of Knox Abbott Drive and Charleston Highway into a small Walmart, opposition has quickly formed.

A flier posted in several Cayce neighborhoods says the retail behemoth is "not a fit for Cayce" due to several stances the Arkansas-based retailer takes when it comes to labor, wealth, and politics.

"We may enjoy the low prices," the flier reads, "but very little of the money that we give to Wal-Mart gets recycled in our local areas."

The proposal would create a 38,000 sq. ft. Walmart known as a Neighborhood Market, a smaller-footprint option for communities in need of a pharmacy, groceries, and select household merchandise.

City leaders have seen drawings of the proposed development, but have not been provided site plans yet.

The proposal still has a few steps to go before it can be approved.

If the plan gets off the ground, construction would begin by the end of 2015.

