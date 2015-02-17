About Tom Elmore

Tom Elmore is a 1982 graduate of the University of South Carolina with degrees in history and political science. He is a descendant of a longtime South Carolina family who left behind letters and diaries of the era.

He has written several books about the Civil War history of Columbia and South Carolina, including Columbia's Civil War Landmarks and A Carnival of Destruction: Sherman's Invasion of South Carolina. His most recent book, Potter's Raid Through South Carolina will be released March 9.

Elmore also is a regular contributor to Civil War Magazine, Blue and Gray Magazine and Civil War Times Illustrated. He is a regular consultant on Civil War history to WIS.

