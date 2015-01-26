New partnership with healthcare company could solve hospital's problems

The financial situation at Kershaw Health could be improving.Fitch Ratings upgraded its outlook for KershawHealth from negative to stable this week. But the global rating agency also downgraded KershawHealth's

With new private management on the way in the coming months for KershawHealth, a few changes are also coming.

The hospital, after facing months of financial problems, now sees a future partnership with Capella Healthcare as a way out. The company will lease managing the hospital for a period of decades, but its directors have no intentions on paying costs of EMS services in this area.

Previously, KershawHealth said the county didn't do enough to support EMS service. Although the county seems willing to pay the bill now, its attorneys also want KershawHealth to make one more payment.

A written letter has asked the hospital to pay $3 million to help cover EMS costs until early 2017.

“There's no doubt that the citizens of Kershaw County who are represented on the Board of Trustees and the elected officials of Kershaw County Council see it the same way,” Kershaw County Council Chairman Julian Burns said. “We need to find a solution. We're working very hard for that.”

Hospital leaders aren't sure whether the payment should be part of the solution. KershawHealth and its attorneys declined to provide comments when they were reached on Monday. However, a letter they sent to the county said they were “surprised and dismayed” by the idea citing other costs that must be paid once the deal with Capella Healthcare begins.

