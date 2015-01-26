Kidney disease almost sidelines the voice of the College of Charleston

The mayor of one Midlands town is close to renal failure if she doesn't receive a kidney as soon as possible.

The mayor of one Midlands town is close to renal failure if she doesn't receive a kidney as soon as possible. Manning's mayor, Julia Nelson, found out just before Thanksgiving that she needed a new kidney

In many cases, kidney disease can be prevented.It's based largely on lifestyle: watching your blood pressure and your weight.

For those with kidney disease, life goes on

Manning Mayor Julia Nelson was able to receive a new kidney thanks in large part to MUSC and a cross-country transplant program.

Everett German almost didn't know about his kidney disease until it was too late.

He's one of the voices of College of Charleston basketball, but close to 10 years ago, he was sidelined by his health and at first, he didn't know why.

"Was having really bad headaches and blurred vision with my eyesight and kinda thought it was just time for me to get glasses," Everett German said.

When German went to the doctor, his blood pressure was checked.

"He said, 'I can't believe you're sitting here.' I said, 'What do you mean?' 'Your blood pressure is 220/160,' he says, 'You literally are a walking stroke,'" German said.

German said he was then told he had only 12 percent function of his kidneys left.

"So, I was at Stage 5 before I knew anything about my kidney failure," German said.

With no family history of kidney disease, no diabetes, and no idea that he had high blood pressure, German said he was never alerted by his body to check anything until it was almost too late. German said his days are busy with family and work, so that caused him to neglect basic check-ups.

"I think a lot of it had to do with me and choices I made," German said. "In terms of not eating properly, not exercising as much as I should have. Just a bunch of things put together that made for a perfect storm that caused the hypertension and led to kidney failure."

German managed the kidney failure with medication for a few years but knew he needed a transplant. His sister Charlene was a match.

"You never realize how bad you felt until you feel good again," German said. "Feeling bad isn't the norm."

This summer, German will be four years strong with a new, healthy kidney. He has more energy to keep up with what's going on on the court and at home.

"Get those checkups. Stay on top of your health. A lot of times if you catch it early enough, it won't get to the point where you have to have to go on dialysis or get a kidney transplant," German said.

"Not knowing is not an excuse anymore."

