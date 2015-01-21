USC law professor: Context needed in 'use of force' video

Questions remain into what happened early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the downtown event venue "Columbia Soundstage."

We do know, after video was posted online, Columbia police officer Tyrone Pugh was suspended without pay.

"What the video shows is a fairly severe use of force and what the video doesn't show is the full context of that interaction," said USC law professor Seth Stough.

Stoughton said the officer's actions could be justified but the video doesn't show enough.

"The type of force that we're seeing: closed-handed punches to the head or upper body could be justified if, for example, the person on the ground was reaching for the officer's firearm or had already grabbed it,” Stoughton said. “If he was trying to strike the officer in the groin or trying to pull the officer down."

Stoughton said there is no clear conclusion from this viewpoint but he said the reasons for an officer using force is a little more clear.

"Officers typically use force for one of two reasons: one is to apprehend someone, the other is to protect themselves or a third party,” Stoughton said. “Typically in both cases, after the use of force someone is taken into custody."

Police tell WIS the person on the ground was not arrested.

Some have posed the question if police body cameras would have made a difference.

"People have gotten excited about the idea of body camera or civilian cop-watch programs where civilians film the police because I think, of a mistaken belief that it will make everything clear-cut,” Stoughton said. “This video demonstrates that just having video, while it's really good, it gets the conversation going, it prompts us to start a fuller and more thorough investigation. It doesn't solve all the problems."

Stoughton says any officer's actions depend largely on his/her perception.

The Columbia police department says Investigator Pugh's perspective is included in SLED's investigation.

WIS has reached out to Pugh for comment but he does not want to talk to the media.

The department is not commenting on camera right now and I'm told they will not be releasing any more information during this active investigation.

