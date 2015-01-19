CPD releases incident report for weekend altercations, no details on suspended officer

Quamire Carter says he's the man being beaten in the video.

The incident report from the Columbia Police Department regarding an altercation this past weekend involving an investigator has been released.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook suspended Investigator Tyrone Pugh Sunday after video of the alleged incident outside Columbia Soundstage on Blanding Street ended up online.

According to the incident report, officers were responding to two fights early Sunday morning at Columbia Soundstage. However, the incident report does not detail what reportedly happened between Pugh and the person seen being hit on the ground.

The video begins shortly after police arrived to investigate and gain control of the crowd. In the clip, Pugh is seen striking a person on the ground. 23-year-old Benedict College student, Quamir Carter claims he is the man in the video.

"One of them grabbed me and was telling me, 'Don't move, don't move!' And another one he tackled me. And I'm like, 'He just told me not to move, I'm not doing anything. I'm down.' He told me to get down and I'm down already," Carter said.

"I hurt myself. It was unnecessary. It was uncalled for. Nobody even tried to ask me what happened. They thought I was a part of the fight and I was telling them I wasn't part of the fight."

Robyn Hogg recorded the video. She said she was walking to her car when the incident erupted.

"In the video, he was punching this man so hard, he was saying, 'Get on the ground' while he was doing it. But the man wasn't resisting. He was already on the ground," Hogg said.

Hogg was at the venue to celebrate her birthday.

"And I was like, 'Why are you hitting him.' And another girl was like, 'Why are you beating him? And that's when he told me to back the 'f' up and that's when I cut the camera off and walked to my car," Hogg said.

The person on the ground was not arrested. Two others, Jonathon Kennedy, 23, and Drayon Holmes, 23, were, however, arrested for fighting in one of the two fights reported.

Carter, meanwhile, said he has a dislocated knuckle, bruises on his knees, and bruises on his back.

"It wasn't right. I didn't deserve it. I didn't do anything," Carter said.

In a longer version of the cell phone video, two people can be seen being detained by officers. Moments later, an officer, who has been identified as Pugh, throws a person against a vehicle.

Pugh remains suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigation. Chief Holbrook has also requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct a separate, concurrent investigation to determine if any criminal violations occurred during the incident.

A CPD spokesperson says Pugh's account of what happened is included in SLED's investigation. WIS has requested information from SLED, but it won't be available until the investigation is complete.

A statement from CPD states that Pugh carries an “unblemished disciplinary record during his tenure at the CPD.”

Pugh has been with the department since 2007 and most recently served with the Property Crimes Unit as an investigator. He is also a first sergeant in the United States Army and will celebrate 29 years of military service in June 2015.

