Car crashes into church sanctuary

A sedan crashed into the sanctuary of the Northeast Columbia campus of Brookland Baptist Church Saturday.The crash happened around 7:30 p.m., according to church members.No injuries are being reported at this time.The driver of the Nissan Altima spoke with WIS telling us two passengers were in the car with him at the time of the crash. He would not say anything regarding how the crash happened.According to church officials, Sunday service will be held at the West Columbia campus. Northeast members are encouraged to attend the 11 a.m. service.Columbia Fire was on the scene working to secure the structure, while The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.