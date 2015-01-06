Orthodontist issues refund after WIS investigation

One father has now received a refund for orthodontic services not rendered since the doctor retired without proper notice a month ago.

David Collins first notified WIS when he received a letter in the mail from Dr. Curtiss Daughtry, stating his business was closing because he was retiring. By the time patients received the letter, Daughtry's business on Two Notch Road was closed. That letter told patients they could call an orthodontist's office in Florence or search the Yellow Pages to find another doctor. But that doctor's office in Florence said patients were welcome, but they had no knowledge of their medical history or payments made to Daughtry's office.

This left Collins without a way to get his daughter's medical records or a refund for more than $2,000 for services still left to be completed.

WIS investigated and discovered a mailing address was given to the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation on behalf of Daughtry. Collins wrote a letter to Daughtry and mailed it to the PO Box given, and he received a phone call from an unidentified woman on behalf of Daughtry.

Since then, Collins received an Excel worksheet of the treatments his daughter received from Daughtry. Daughtry's son contacted Collins about his claim for a refund and the two reached an agreement with on a total for a refunded amount. Collins received a refund in the mail from Daughtry's son a couple of weeks ago.

“I got my money back,” Collins said. “I am just hoping other people are doing the same thing and discussing this and making the (letters) to the PO Box because I don't think if this was on the news with the PO Box, I don't know where the people would have been left at.”

The retired orthodontist never contacted Collins directly.

Now, Collins' daughter has a new orthodontist she will start seeing Wednesday.

To request medical records and/or to receive a refund for services not rendered, send a letter to Dr. Curtiss Daughtry, PO Box 160, Fort Mill, SC 29716.

