Wife of victim in Sumter County dragging incident to turn herself in on attempted murder charges

Sumter County Sheriff's investigators and the wife of the man who was dragged by a pickup truck on Sunday have worked out a deal for the woman to turn herself in to deputies on Friday.

An arrest warrant has been issued Crystal Gainey on two charges of attempted murder, assault and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Gainey's husband was dragged by a pickup truck in an escalation of a supposed family feud between her family and the Henderson family.

Gainey's father, Charles Ridgill, was also charged Tuesday with attempted murder.

Sumter County Sheriff's Office spokesman Braden Bunch said the incident happened at around 5:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Young's Market on Highway 15 North.

Joseph Lloyd Henderson, 43, and his son, Joseph Lloyd Henderson, Jr., 20, were arrested. The son is charged with attempted murder and the father is charged with assault. Bond was denied for the younger Henderson Tuesday morning. A surety bond was set at $525 for Joseph Henderson, Sr.

Joseph is accused of deliberately hitting the victim with his pickup truck in the gas station parking lot.

Deputies say the argument started with the victim's wife, Crystal Gainey, at a nearby grocery store. The incident report says the woman followed the Hendersons to the gas station where deputies say she was assaulted and Henderson attempted to run over her husband when he tried to intervene.

"At this time we're trying to figure out exactly how many people were actually involved in the incident," Bunch said Sunday night. "I can tell you that after we arrived here we also had more people arriving from both sides of the conflict and coming out to this scene. We had a lot of people responding to this area in anger, in frustration. So part of it was trying to calm everything down and make sure that there weren't further escalations of the incident."

According to the incident report, Crystal Gainey attempted to spray mace on Joshua Henderson and his brother, Joseph, as they returned to their truck after shopping at the Food Lion on Highway 15.

"Joshua stated that he and his brother got into their truck, Joseph was driving, and attempted to flee the parking lot, and Crystal chased after them, first on foot then she got back in the car with her daughter," reads the incident report. The report says the Hendersons called 911 and asked for law enforcement officers to report to Young's Market.

"Joseph Sr. stated he did approach Crystal Gainey and confronted her about following his children, saying 'It's been over a year and a half ago, let it go,'" reads the report. "Joseph Sr. stated Crystal then maced him so he punched her in the face. Joseph Sr. said out of nowhere came Donnie Gainey saying 'You ain't gonna hit my wife,' and began attacking him with a white PVC pipe."

The report also says while Donnie Gainey and Joseph Henderson were fighting, Crystal Gainey fired a handgun at Henderson's sons, who were sitting in the truck. The Hendersons told police Gainey continued to fire at them as they were trying to drive away and that's when they ran over Donnie Gainey, "who was still on the ground."

Deputies say the victim was dragged about 30 yards. He was airlifted to the hospital. His condition is unknown, but deputies say he was conscious and alert as he was transported. Donnie Gainey is being treated for injuries at a burn center in Augusta.

“What we can say definitively is a person has been injured severely receiving medical care and two people are in custody for assaults from that night,” Bunch said, “and that a lot of people were responding to this situation both from a law enforcement standpoint and, unfortunately, from both sides of the equation.”

Investigators say they have been called to mediate disputes between the families several times over the last few years. According to the incident report, several other people showed up at the gas station who deputies say were involved with the feud. The report says one man charged the Hendersons with a metal pipe and threatened to kill them as an officer arrived.

"We have had to respond on multiple occasions over years involving the two families in this situation before," Bunch said. "It's an ongoing dispute between these two groups. Right now, our main effort tonight, now that the crime scene has been cleared away, it to try to calm down everyone involved in this situation and make sure it doesn't escalate any further."

Both Hendersons have criminal backgrounds involving assault and criminal domestic violence. Deputies say other people may be charged.

