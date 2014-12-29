Man accused of sexual misconduct attempted to resume work as a nurse

A 28-year-old nursing aide has been arrested and charged with engaging in a sex act with a 16-year-old patient at a medical facility in West Columbia, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Kerston Turner, 29, was charged with assault and battery first degree, engaging a child under age 18 for sexual performance and unlicensed practice as a registered nurse in January by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. Investigators said Turner claimed to be a licensed practical nurse while working at a West Columbia medical clinic. It was at this clinic that detectives said he sexually molested a 16-year-old boy in a bathroom. Those court charges are still pending, and he is out of jail on a $5,000 bond, according to court records.

Turner is not a licensed nurse. He had a certification to be a nurse's aide, but according to the S.C. Nurse Aide Registry, that certification expired Sept. 30.

However, during the past few days, Turner posted multiple photos on his Facebook page showing himself wearing a stethoscope, a vest with the logo of an urgent care franchise and a badge reading “clinical nurse.” In one post from Saturday, Turner said he would be on the day shift at an urgent care clinic in Beaufort – adding “loving my life” to the caption for the photo.

Turner's attempt to rejoin the health care world did not last long.

The administrator and owner of that clinic told WIS he got a tip Saturday that Turner had pending criminal charges. Owner Danny Robertson said Turner was not officially an employee, but was brought in as a fill-in worker for the weekend.

Robertson confronted Turner and told him not to return to the clinic, explaining to WIS that Turner used very bad judgment in not telling him about the criminal claims.

Meanwhile, Turner's attorney is still working on his case and trying to obtain discovery material for a trial sometime this coming spring. He was not aware of the Facebook posts until WIS contacted him.

Camden attorney Robert Butcher described the posts as “not good” and then declined further comment.

Shortly after WIS spoke with Butcher, Turner's Facebook page disappeared.

