Questions continue to surface regarding Columbia half-marathon race creator

The Columbia Half Marathon which has been staged here four times since 2010, but runners won't have the chance to take part in it this year.

Dean Reinke created the race through USRA making one of 23 races scheduled nationwide by the organization. A month ago, officials said that no one applied for a city permit despite indications from Reinke that “all approvals are in place.”

Over the past couple of months, runners have continued to sign up and pay the $65 registration fee. This week, USRA sent WIS a message stating the race was “under new direction” and would be rescheduled for 2015.

Last night after attempting to contact Reinke about the message, WIS received a reply saying we should “check with the new organizers—we are no longer involved.”

Reinke did not identify those organizers.

Now, widely respected running publication Runner's World has picked up the story. According to the magazine's website, the entire USRA Half Marathon series has an uncertain future.

A similar run in Las Cruces, New Mexico, appears to have not taken place last weekend. The Convention and Visitors' Bureau there has severed ties with Reinke due to an unpaid police bill.

Another upcoming run in Clarksville, Tennessee, also has issues. A charitable group in that city disassociated itself with the event because proceeds from the 2013 run were not turned over to the charity.

According to Runner's World, records in the state of Florida show Reinke dissolved USRA more than a year ago. But Reinke made no reference to that when he was contacted by email.

