From Crowds to Clicks: How Does Cyber Monday stack up?

Black Friday has come and gone and we are now in our second round of major deals for the holiday season -- Cyber Monday. It's a day retailers use deep savings to lure many of you online to buy. But is it working? Are more people are ditching the in-person shopping experience for the convenience of the click of a mouse?

We took that question to the Geek Squad at Best Buy. Supervisor Barry Flood says while more people are definitely participating in Cyber Monday, that doesn't necessarily mean they're not still braving those Black Friday crowds for deals. According to newegg.com, last year people spent a little under $2 billion on Thanksgiving and Black Friday here in the U.S. and the overall spending on Cyber Monday was only about $2 million less. That doesn't necessarily mean less people are participating in Cyber Monday, but what it does show is that both shopping days are still very relevant.

The biggest pro that draws people in for Cyber Monday is that you're able to compare prices with other stores with just a click. Because of that, there's been a trend of brick-and-mortar stores taking the opportunity of Cyber Monday and offering different deals on each day to stay in competition with those e-commerce companies.

"We still experience a very large volume of customers that come into our stores on Black Friday as well. Now, we have, most of the retailers have two types of sales or different products they're selling for great prices. We are starting to see a pretty large influx in online shopping especially,” Flood said.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the kickoff days for the Holiday shopping season. Although you'll still see some deals leading up to Christmas, Flood said the discounts probably won't be as deep as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

With the increase in buyers there's going to be an increase of people trying to obtain your information. One of the major things that will keep your information safe: Make sure you have up-to-date security software on your computer. Also make sure you're using a secure internet connection. If you're using Wi-Fi, especially out in a public place, you may want to wait until you're somewhere you trust. Also, once you go to the "checkout" page you want to have the URL beginning with "HTTPS." The "S" means your data should be secure. You should also see what looks like a lock in your browser. And beware of web pages that look legitimate, but the spelling of the company is off just a little bit. That's how scammers try and trick you.

"You definitely want to make sure that you know who you're buying your product from. It needs to be a reputable retailer or online establishment. And you can research these retailers online. If you see obscuredeals.com or something like that, you're probably going to want to be more cautious about putting your personal information and credit card information on those,” Flood added.

Flood said there are more people building rip-off web pages. They've got great deals on there, and you think you're buying a legitimate product, but really you're just giving your information to a third party. So research is definitely key when buying online.

