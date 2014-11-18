19 degrees on Nov. 19? It's possible!

It could happen! That's right, forecast low temperatures for Wednesday morning are in the upper teens and lower 20s across the Midlands. If it happens, it will be the earliest date on record for Columbia to have low temperatures drop into the teens during the fall season. Until now, Columbia's earliest “upper teen morning” happened on Nov. 20, 1951.

No question about it, Wednesday's lows will certainly be the coldest so far this season with a hard freeze expected all the way to the coast. Wednesday's current record low is 22 degrees set back in 1891.

After another very cold afternoon Wednesday with highs again in the 40s, a quick late week warming trend will send highs into the 70s!

Copyright 2014 WIS. All rights reserved.