`Little servants for God' help tennis teammate recovering from breast cancer

Members of a Lexington tennis team are heading to the National Championships in Arizona with a lot of pink packed in their suitcases. Their teammate spent the summer fighting breast cancer.

Beverly Hill lost her hair from chemotherapy, but her 16 teammates are supporting her through her cancer journey, from hats and head scarves to stuffing her refrigerator, to just keeping her company.

"I really don't know what I would have done without my team," she said. "They have just supported me from the very beginning to the very end, always checking on me, providing food for me, just been a lifeline."



Hill, her doubles partner Sioban Smith, Bonny Bauer and Carol Wiggins are going to Tucson, AZ for the USTA 40 & Over 3.5 National Championships this weekend. 3.5 refers to the level of play set by the National Tennis Team Rating Program.

"As a tennis partner, great; friend, even better," Smith said. "She's brought us so much closer as a team, but, not only as a team, but she's one of my very, very dear friends."



Hill joined the team four years ago looking for a group of ladies with whom to socialize, and now she calls them all friends.

"She walks into a room and people just kind of flock around her," Smith said. "She's just very charismatic and she brings people in. She's just a sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet person."

"We've been a close team all along but this has brought us closer together," Wiggins said.



Hill found a lump in February 2014 and her fears were confirmed the following month. She completed her treatment later this summer.

"We just keep winning our matches for Beverly," Wiggins said. "I will say the best match that has been won is Beverly beating cancer."

"They were sent here as little servants for God, I think, to help me through this," Hill said.

Click here for more on Hill's story.



