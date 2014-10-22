Pelion Marching Pride to compete at State Championship after earning Lower State title

The Pelion Panther Marching Pride is competing at the State Championships this weekend after winning the Lower State Class 2A title. It's the Marching Pride's first Class 2A Championship.

The band's Namaste Bollywood performance earned the kids the trophy at the SCBDA AA Lower State Band Championships in Charleston last Saturday. Click here for a video of the winning show.

"It's pretty huge," said color guard member Katelynn Aldrich. "It's an honor, too. It's amazing."

It's the fifth straight year the Marching Pride qualified for the State Championship.

"It was crazy, I mean, I've never seen Pelion so pumped," said Assistant Drum Major Denver Brown.

"I think the work really paid off, not just for us but for everybody that has come through this program," said Drum Major Julia Dales. "We have a lot of great musical talent and we have a lot of amazing people in this band."

Senior Danniele Stewart said the band's chemistry is what makes it so successful.

"I've been in band-well, marching band- for seven years and this is the best show we've ever had," she said. "It's not the show itself. It's more of the band and how much of a family we are together. We just love each other and we stay positive."

According to a statement from the school, the Pelion Panther Marching Pride are 18 Time State Marching Band Finalists and have received the South Carolina Band Director's prestigious “Outstanding Performance Award” for Musical Excellence 8 Times.

The Pelion Panther Marching Pride is directed by Otto Hage, who is also the school's Teacher of the Year.

The championship is at Spring Valley High School in Columbia. Performances start at 11 a.m. The Marching Pride is scheduled to perform at 3:15 p.m.

