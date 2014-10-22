Pelion Marching Pride to compete at State Championship after earning Lower State title

Want to see more "good news" on the air and on our website? We'd love to be able to share more stories like this with you, but we need your help! Click here to share your story idea with us.More >>
Want to see more "good news" on the air and on our website? We'd love to be able to share more stories like this with you, but we need your help! Click here to share your story idea with us.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >>
Federal authorities have approved a plan to allow S.C. Electric and Gas to leave a slick of polluted coal tar in the Congaree River rather than cleaning it up.More >>
Federal authorities have approved a plan to allow S.C. Electric and Gas to leave a slick of polluted coal tar in the Congaree River rather than cleaning it up.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.More >>
State attorneys general argue the monthly payments are required under former President Barack Obama's health care law and cutting them off will harm consumers.More >>
State attorneys general argue the monthly payments are required under former President Barack Obama's health care law and cutting them off will harm consumers.More >>
Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.More >>
Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.More >>
Trump on Sunday personally implored House GOP members on a conference call to swiftly adopt the budget that was passed last week by the Senate, with the hope of clearing the way for what he described as historic tax cuts.More >>
Trump on Sunday personally implored House GOP members on a conference call to swiftly adopt the budget that was passed last week by the Senate, with the hope of clearing the way for what he described as historic tax cuts.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that he's willing to bring bipartisan health care legislation to the floor if the president makes clear he supports it.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that he's willing to bring bipartisan health care legislation to the floor if the president makes clear he supports it.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
A 58-year-old Newberry County man died in a motorcycle collision on Sunday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
A 58-year-old Newberry County man died in a motorcycle collision on Sunday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>