Petite queen uses crown to help other kids

Cayce seventh-grader Ashleigh Smith needs some strong neck muscles to wear her most recent crown.

Smith was crowned U.S.A. National Ambassador Queen. And her crown is huge.

"When they first announced my name, I was like, 'Is this a dream?' Because it was so amazing. It was awesome. I can't even describe it," she said.

Smith has been participating in pageants for several years now, and she's set some lofty goals.

"I want to go to Miss America one day."

The responsibilities of her U.S.A. National Ambassador Queen title require her to participate in two community service projects a month. Smith has participated in food drives for Harvest Hope Food Bank. And her platform is a juice drive. She says JUICE stands for Juice Uplifts and Impacts Children Experiencing cancer and child abuse. The juice she collects is donated to hospitals and shelters throughout the Midlands, and Department of Social Services Offices.

"We adopted my youngest two brothers and sisters and when they came to us, all they would eat and drink -- they loved to eat, since they were starved when they were abused and they love to drink juice" she said. "So I figured a bunch of kids like them and kids with cancer would love to have juice, so I started raising it."

Smith will be collecting juice in the Moss Creek neighborhood in Cayce Saturday, October 18th. To donate, you can send an e-mail, or drop off your donations at the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, 1006 12th Street, West Columbia.

