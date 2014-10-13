Family still seeking answers following Saluda County teen's tragic death

Weeks after Tarik Coleman was tragically killed in a hit and run, his mother is still coping with the loss of her son."It's really hard," Garlene Coleman said, "You know, we have our moments."Relatives remember Coleman's smile and how it touched so many lives in a matter of 16 years. Coleman was a brother, an involved student at Batesburg-Leesville High, and a teenager of strong faith who brought many new followers to his grandfather's church."I'm proud of him and the work he was doing for the Lord," Jerome Coleman said of his grandson.On September 21, Coleman's life came to an end after he was struck walking down a highway by an unknown car. Investigators have not identified the car yet, but they believe it was headed west on Highway 23 towards Johnston.While authorities continue to search for the suspect, Coleman's family continues their search for strength during this difficult time."We just got to keep the memories in our minds, in our hearts," Tarik's older brother Gartrell Coleman said, "instead of tears and focusing on the fact that he's gone."But in some ways, Tarik's family feels he's still with them."I just want him to know that I love him and I miss him so much," Garlene Coleman said, "and I'm so proud of him."