Gamecock fans flock to Columbia for College GameDay

It's GameDay in the Capital City.

The excitement leading up to South Carolina vs. Missouri game was even bigger this week with ESPN's College GameDay in town.

The show brought in the crowds and national exposure.

It's not often on USC's horseshoe that you'll see hundreds of people getting a little hoarse themselves.

"It's so awesome," said USC freshman Becca Wilson. "We love having everyone here. We're just excited for the game tonight."

For one of ESPN's flagship programs, a strong turnout was expected.

It's been two years since College GameDay last stopped in Columbia for a show.

For the program's return, many dressed for the occasion, including the smallest Gamecocks.

"It's actually bigger than I thought it was gonna be," said Andrew Macleod. "Our three year old loves Cocky, the music, the band, the action and this one she's just always going."

Others couldn't help but do a little jig for the many cameras.

"It just feel really good to have the national attention here in Columbia today," said Fred Folston.

With the college football world looking at the Midlands many fans would take advantage of that attention.

"Be nice to see Missouri win," said Mizzou fan Benn Doyle. "I'm glad the Missouri Tigers joined the SEC, it's a better conference than the Big 8."

But while hosting Game Day was fun, many are eager for the actual game.

"Our student section will be crazy tonight so I'm excited, we'll definitely win," said Olivia Widenhouse.

Copyright 2014 WIS. All rights reserved.