Camden teen invited to White House as National Student Poet

Messinides is on far left (Source: Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities)

A Camden teenager was at the White House this week to accept an award as one of the top high school poets in the country.

Cameron Messinides was one of five students nationwide named as a National Student Poet. He received the honor at the White House this week from First Lady Michelle Obama.

Messinides is a senior at the Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities in the Creative Writing program. He attended Camden High School last year.

"He has been named on of the top poets in the country," said Rachel Hodges with the Governor's School. "He flew to Washington this week and he was introduced by First Lady Michelle Obama and he represented South Carolina very well and represented our school so well."

"He was chosen one of the top -- the five that were selected throughout the country," she said. Five kids selected throughout the country in poetry and we have one of those kids from our state and our school."

The Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities is a public residential high school in Greenville. Students who attend are responsible for paying only for their food. Classes and rooms are free.

