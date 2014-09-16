Concerns arise after new drug lab plans are presented to city council

The proposal for possibly having a partnership between the Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff's Department for a new drug lab did not sit well with Columbia City Council members on Tuesday.

CPD Chief Skip Holbrook provided his thoughts on how the city might deal with issues that forced him to shut down the department's drug lab a month ago.

Holbrook gave five different options. One of those included a strong recommendation that the city commit to building a new state-of-the-art police facility. Holbrook says the city could also move immediately to improve the current space.

After all options were presented, Mayor Steve Benjamin and Councilman Cameron Runyan said the city should try to make a deal with the county. However, the majority of the council, including City Manager Teresa Wilson felt that the city should steer clear of partnering with the sheriff.

Benjamin and Runyan both stated that, if Holbrook opted to work with the sheriff on the drug lab, it amounts to meddling by the council to tell him that option isn't acceptable.



