Two-year-old case of nurse in hit-and-run still perplexes investigators

Two years ago today, Lindsay Bires, a nurse at Palmetto Health Richland was hit by a car while standing outside the hospital on her break.

In those two years, Columbia police investigators continue to be dogged by a lack of leads and information in this case. There have been no arrests.

Columbia Police are just as frustrated as Lindsay and her family.

It's been two years of pain and recovery while the Bires family waits for the person responsible to be brought to justice.

On Sept. 16, 2012, Columbia police say a car jumped a curb and crashed into Lindsay. The driver did not stop but took off, leaving Lindsay with a traumatic brain injury and putting her in a coma for a month.

Lindsay is still recovering in Boston, and she's had more than a dozen surgeries in the last two years.

While she recovers, her family is working with a private investigator and with the Columbia Police Department to find a suspect.

Police need the public's help.

"Did someone that you know whether it's a relative or a friend or coworker who might have been talking about Lindsay wondering how she was, asking questions about the case maybe commenting on a WIS news report about the incident," CPD spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said. "Did that person have a change in behavior? Did you loan somebody money to have their car repaired? Do you know someone who has a small, white car that might of had some damage done to it. We need to know information. It could be nothing or it could be something. It could be the one piece of information needed to solve the case."

You may not know how valuable your information may be. There is a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

If you can help, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2014 WIS. All rights reserved.

