Chad Mills joined the WIS news team in April of 2014. He reports Monday through Friday during the 11 o'clock newscast.

Chad comes to Columbia from Aiken, where he got his first taste of the South Carolina covering a number of Palmetto State counties in the Central Savannah River Area for the CBS affiliate in Augusta. While there, he covered the state's ‘First in the South' primary and got the opportunity to interview several major presidential candidates. He also made the trip to Washington, D.C. during National Police Week after two Aiken officers were tragically killed in the line of duty.

Chad is a graduate of the University of Central Florida. While in Orlando, Chad spent many days at nearby Kennedy Space Center, thanks to an internship with the ABC affiliate in Central Florida. He was able to cover the final flights of the Space Shuttle and report on President Barack Obama's speech at Kennedy Space Center that ushered in a transition to current U.S. space exploration.

Chad enjoys being in the field, meeting new people, and telling their stories.

He is originally from Fort Walton Beach in the Florida Panhandle but is happy to call South Carolina his new home. In his spare time, he enjoys hiking, travelling, watching polo, and dining at local restaurants.

If you have a story idea for Chad, or wish to contact him, please don't hesitate to email him at cmills@wistv.com or call his cell at 803-331-1658.