Mike DeSumma

Mike joined the WIS 10 team in July of 2014 after working four plus years as a reporter in eastern Maine.

As a multimedia journalist, Mike gets to fully immerse himself in the process of putting stories together. Each day he goes to work looking for new people to connect with and new experiences and history to capture through a camera lens (or a phone).

During his time at WLBZ-TV in Bangor, Mike's travels took him to the tiniest rural communities in the Pine Tree state where he extensively reported on economic affairs, environmental issues, education and the personal stories that are found in small town life. Three years of his career in Maine were spent covering developments in the paper industry in the northern part of the state --- which hundreds of jobs depend on.

Mike earned a BA in Communication Studies from West Chester University of Pennsylvania --- not far from his hometown of Philadelphia. He also holds a Master's Degree in Broadcast Journalism from the SI Newhouse School at Syracuse University. His education in news also goes outside the classroom, as he completed several internships in TV markets big and small and also worked as a temporary Washington D.C. correspondent for WTAJ-TV before graduating.

In his spare time Mike enjoys exploring the great outdoors, hiking, running and creating delicious dishes in the kitchen.

Yet above all else, Mike also enjoys finding the personal face behind every complicated event or issue. He believes in the watchdog power of journalism --- and loves when he can use that power to shape someone's life for the better.

If you have a great story that you think needs to be told, you can reach Mike via e-mail at mdesumma@wistv.com. You can also find him on Twitter for your latest news in the Midlands by following @MikeDeSumma.