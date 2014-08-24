No arrests made after armed suspect reported on USC campus

No arrests have been made after USC police searched for a man who reportedly was running on campus with a gun early Sunday morning.

The search was focused near the Russell House, where the second time in just days a person was reported on campus with a gun.

It was a little after 1:30 a.m. when Carolina Alerts first sent out the notice online and on Twitter that there was an armed subject somewhere near the Russell House on Greene Street.

"It is a little disconcerting that there are reports of armed people on campus," said student Jack Gonzalez.

USC police say at no point did the operational status of the campus change. There were no lock downs but they did encourage students to seek shelter.

Less than an hour later an update alert would go out saying they could not find a suspect meeting the description reported.

"Last night I was kind of just wandering around just walking," said Gabrielle Clyburn. "I was like thank goodness I'm inside now and not still walking around by myself like I was. Got to be a little more cautious when you're walking at night and a little more alert."

This falls on the heels of an earlier case of a man who was on this campus with a gun just last Thursday.

Police say he approached a student walking through the Horseshoe before 1 a.m. and then demanded money.

He would then walk that student to his dorm to collect what he wanted before fleeing towards Five Points. At this point the suspect in that case is still at large.

Anyone with information about suspects in both cases is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

