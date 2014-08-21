Parking becomes even more precious this year around USC's campus

It's going to be even busier than it usually is in downtown Columbia on Thursday as University of South Carolina students head to class for the start of the 2014 Fall Semester. There are some factors those of you heading to work this morning might want to take into account.

The university has closed two open parking lots behind the Coliseum. One is a student lot and those students are going to have to find other places to park or ways to get to campus. A new residence hall is being built in its place and will open for the 2015-2016 school year.

The university is encouraging students to buy a parking space in one of the reserved parking garages, which cost between $340 to $380 each semester, or consider walking, biking, or using public transportation to get to school.

The other parking area closed was a teacher lot where the new Darla Moore School of Business is being built. Those teachers have been accommodated behind the Colonial Life Arena, but those teachers will be walking from that parking area to their classrooms as well. So as you go about your day be mindful there will be more people on the road, and make sure to watch for those walking and biking.

Another factor that might cause some traffic is Greene Street which is still closed because of the construction around the business school. But that street is also on the county's list of improvement projects, so there is no set date for it to reopen. Plan on using other roads for the time being.

If you don't want to have to worry about finding a parking space, The Comet has added a new route if you prefer taking that.

