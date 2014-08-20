Firefighters: Coffee pot to blame for Columbia strip mall fire

Firefighters say a coffee pot is to blame for starting a fire that caused $50,000 in damages to a Columbia strip mall.

Multiple fire trucks and SCE&G crews responded to the scene in the 5100 block of Farrow Road Tuesday night.

A portion of the roadway was shut down at Standish Street while crews were on the scene, but the road was reopened overnight.

The Columbia Fire Department says three businesses were damaged, including Glover's Barber and Beauty, but no one was injured.

