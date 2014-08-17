Midlands native Anthony Gagliardi takes home $500,000 prize in fishing tournament

It was a big pay day for Anthony Gagliardi Sunday.

The Prosperity native took home the $500,000 grand prize in the Forrest Wood Cup held in Columbia.

Anglers from across the nation headed to Lake Murray to claim the top prize.

The final weigh-in was held at Colonial Life Arena before a packed house.

Scott Canterbury of Springville, Ala. claimed the $60,000 second prize, Brent Ehrler of Redlands, Calif. earned the $50,000 third prize and Casey Ashley of Donalds, South Carolina placed fourth, taking home $40,000.

Copyright 2014 WIS. All rights reserved.