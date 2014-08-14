Columbia resident celebrates 100th birthday

She once worked cotton fields under the hot South Carolina sun, but now Carrie Wright Pringle can spend her days dancing.

"I'm still here," Pringle said. "Oh yeah, that's a blessing I'm still here."



Surrounded by friends and family this week, Pringle celebrated her 100th birthday. She was born in Cope, SC and worked as a sharecropper before working as a housekeeper for a Whitmire family.



"I chopped cotton, hauled cotton, stripped sugarcane," she said. "I've done so much I can't kneel no more."

Pringle gave birth to 12 children. She survived seven of them.



"Thank God for all my children. I love all of them. I don't want no more, though," she said.

But Pringle is open to getting married again.

"I might. I don't know who it is."

In addition to cutting up, Pringle loves to dance and sing. She says it feels good to be 100. And she made it this far without medication.

"My health is good and I thank the Lord for that."

She says the secret for living 100 years: "Trust in the Lord. When the Lord gets ready for you, you got to move."

"'Livin' 'till the Lord gets ready for me. I will be ready to go."

Ann Davis celebrated her 102nd birthday this week. Her photo is attached to this story.



