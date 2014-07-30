Drone carrying contraband crashes at SC prison

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina officials are looking for a person they say tried to use a drone to sneak cell phones and other contraband into a maximum-security prison.

Corrections Department spokeswoman Stephanie Givens said Wednesday that officials found a crashed drone in bushes outside Lee Correctional Institution earlier this year. At the site, Givens says officers also found contraband materials, including cell phones, tobacco products and marijuana.

One man has been arrested and charged with trying to give contraband materials to inmates, and authorities are looking for a second suspect. WIS has reached out to SCDC for the man's name and his charge.



Givens says this is the first time officials know of a drone being used to smuggle banned items into prison.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.