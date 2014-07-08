Solicitor: No charges against Bishopville officer involved in fatal crash

A Bishopville Police Department corporal who was involved in a fatal crash in January will not be charged after the Solicitor said there was no criminal intent by the officer.

"I'm on scene. I'm on scene. I'm on the way to Bishopville," explains emotional Bishopville officer Roniea Conyers in a 911 call after she was in the accident.

Conyers, who was a detective with the Bishopville Police Department at the time of the collision, was on her way to a home that was burglarized in Bishopville at about 11 p.m. Jan. 17. Conyers lives in Sumter and was responding to the call from Sumter County on Highway 15 with her vehicle's blue lights on.

According to a Bishopville Police incident report, the burglary happened between 1:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Jan. 17, before Conyers, 35, was dispatched to the scene to investigate.

S.C. Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) said Conyers' estimated speed was 80 mph in a 55 mph zone when she hit 24-year-old Vincent Anthony Jackson. Jackson was at a stop sign on Highway 518 and started to turn left onto Highway 15 when Conyers' vehicle collided with Jackson's vehicle, the MAIT report explained.

911 Operator: "Is anyone hurt?"

Second Caller: "Yes, ma'am. One's responsive and the other one I can't see because they're pinned upside down. It looks bad."

Third Caller: "Tell EMS and Rescue One from headquarters to step it up. We got one pinned upside down in the vehicle."

Jackson's vehicle overturned, and he died at the scene. Conyers was transported to Tuomey Medical Center after suffering injuries from the accident.

MAIT says both drivers contributed to the accident since Conyers did not have her siren on with her blue lights, and Jackson had a blood alcohol level of .11.

Following the accident, Conyers was placed on paid administrative leave, pending the results of the MAIT investigation. She returned to the BPD to give her statement for the internal investigation on March 27, but she had no comment for WIS at that time. WIS also reached out to her Tuesday for comment, but as of this report, has not heard back from her.

Conyers returned to work May 7 with a demotion to master patrolman, said Bishopville Police Chief Calvin Collins.

Third Circuit Solicitor Ernest Finney III issued a statement July 1 stating that he will not charge Conyers in the fatal accident.

"My review of the case indicates no criminal intent can be proved on the part of the driver, Conyers, who was an on-call officer in Lee County responding to a call with blue lights activated at the time of the collision," Finney wrote. "Therefore, this case cannot be successfully prosecuted in the court of General Sessions."

WIS emailed Collins several questions about the department's internal investigation, policies and Conyers' demotion. WIS is still working on getting those questions answered.

According to BPD policy WIS obtained, emergency responses can be initiated by an officer for all in-progress crimes, "officer needs assistance" calls, motor vehicle pursuits and any calls where the officers or supervisors think an emergency response is required. The policy also states emergency signaling devices – blue lights, siren and headlights in flashing mode – should be used when responding to an emergency call. The only time a siren can be turned off is when an officer is arriving to a crime scene.

"When this (turning off the siren) occurs, the emergency response is terminated and all speed and traffic laws will apply," the policy stated. "During an emergency response, officers shall not exceed the posted speed limit by more than 15 mph, except in the case of motor vehicle pursuits."

Conyers started at Bishopville Police Department in July 2008 as a police officer after working at Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center for two years.

