Special Olympics athlete organizes Tip-A-Cop, raises $1800

Travis Luthren didn't waste any time after he returned to Columbia from the Special Olympics USA Games in New Jersey. He organized a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser at an Elgin restaurant.

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department waited tables at Stonefire Grill Wednesday night. All the tips they earned were donated to Special Olympics. More than $1800 was donated.



"The money raised goes to Special Olympics South Carolina to help the younger generation of athletes so their parents don't have to worry about food, transportation, health and the rest of things that requires (sic) of them going to the state games," Luthren said.

Luthren brought home two gold medals in swimming from the 2014 USA Games in New Jersey last month.

"My experience through the USA games has been awesome," he said. "It's been a great time. We enjoyed being in the pool and meet (sic) great new friends. My experience has been great."

Luthren has been working with Special Olympics South Carolina for what he calls "six wonderful years."

"I decided to do something that I love with Special Olympics," he said.

"Come out and support a small local business," Luthren said. "It helps out Special Olympics. It helps me and my friends go to sports. It just helps us get the word out."

"It means a whole lot to me and my family," he said. "Come out and have a good time. Come and see me. Come see what I do and just take a good look at these medals that I won through the games."

