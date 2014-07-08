Double Dutch Forces join Sunrise in the studio

The National & World Champion Double Dutch Forces joined the Sunrise team in the studio on Tuesday morning to talk about their 2014 Double Dutch camp.

Organizers say the camp is open to boys and girls ages 5-15 and teaches them the fundamentals of jumping Double Dutch.

The first session for the Summer of 2014 is July 21-25 and another session is July 28-August 1.

The camp is at M.L. King Park in Columbia from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (Early drop-off at 7:30 a.m. and late pick-up at 6:00 p.m.).

The cost is $55 per week/per child with lunch and snacks provided.

For more information contact Joy Holman at 803-238-3930 or 803-733-8452 or www.doubledutchforces.com.

