Prosecutors believe former Lexington council member Frazier linked to crimes

The indictments issued by federal and state attorneys all have one common factor linking the crimes.

Prosecutors believe former Lexington Council member Danny Frazier has a hand in each charge, but there could be more people involved than just the four men already named.

According to prosecutors, San Jose Mexican Restaurant owner Greg Leon called Frazier after undocumented immigrants working at the restaurant were arrested by West Columbia Police.

The indictments show that Frazier contacted Metts and offered money given to him by Leon for help in the situation. Investigators believe Metts ordered duties to either release the immigrants or interfere with identifying them as undocumented.

Indictments also show this happened four times between September and November 2011.

Around the same time, state attorneys believe Frazier was giving money to former South Congaree Police Chief Jason Amodio. In return, Amodio gave Frazier illegal gambling machines seized by his office.



Each case involves multiple counts, but indictments show each charge leading back to Frazier.

This investigation is still ongoing. In a release yesterday, Attorney General Alan Wilson stressed the tight cooperation between his office and Federal Attorneys meaning we could be seeing more details, charges, or indictments as this unfolds.

Copyright 2014 WIS. All rights reserved.