SC student wins nationwide art competition

A Fountain Inn teen has won a nationwide art contest, out of 22,000 entries.

Laura Blake, a ninth-grader at South Carolina Connections Academy won her grade level in the "Try Prayer! It Works!" contest sponsored by Family Rosary.

"All of a sudden this image popped into my mind," said Blake via phone. "It was an image of me at church, kneeling in the front pew and then the priest is up there and I'm meditating on the presentation in the temple."

The national competition, in its 19th year, encourages students to express their faith through art, poetry and prose. The theme of this year's competition was Lord I believe. Help my unbelief, which is based on the Presentation in the Temple, when Mary and Joseph bring Jesus to the temple for the first time.



Laura's award-winning entry is a painting of Simon with the baby Jesus in the temple.

"I wanted to show people that God is always with us, not matter what happens," she said.

She was awarded $100 for first place.

Click here for more information.



