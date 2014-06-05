Apartment complex planned for Riverwalk hotel and restaurant site

Plans are underway to build an apartment complex in Cayce where a hotel and restaurant currently sit.

Easlan Capital of Atlanta wants to build the 111 Knox Abbott Apartment Complex on Knox Abbott Drive near the Blossom Street Bridge, just west of the Cayce Riverwalk Park. The Riverside Inn and Monterey Mexican restaurant currently are on the site.

In May, the Cayce Planning Commission recommended approval to rezone the property to RG-2, which allows for multi-family home developments. City council approved first reading of the rezoning a few days later. The developer asked council to postpone a second reading on the rezoning.

Once the rezoning is approved, City Manager Rebecca Vance tells WIS the developer/owner will have to bring the site plan back to the city planning commission for approval.

The City of Cayce also plans to upgrade Knox Abbot Drive with new sidewalks, pavement, pedestrian crossings, traffic lights and median.

