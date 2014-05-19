Richland County may not have new head of elections by primary

The Richland County Elections Commission may not have a new leader in time for the June primary.

James Brown, executive director of the Richland County Legislative Delegation, said out of 51 potential candidates, 10 are undergoing a background check. Brown says once the background check is complete the delegation will meet to finish the process over the next several weeks.

Brown says the delegation is uncertain if the director and board members will be named by the June 10 primary.

The commission required a new board after a lawsuit forced the commission and the Board of Voter Registration to be split after running as a single entity.

Judge Thomas Cooper's order made the current Board of Elections and Board of Voter Registration null and void until new members could be named. The legislative delegation must now work to create two separate boards.

The State Law Enforcement Division is also investigating after allegations brought forth by former executive director Howard Jackson.

Follow WIS:

Copyright 2014 WIS. All rights reserved.

