4th grader's T-shirt design to be sold in Braves Clubhouse Store

Hearts, a crown, and pink. What more could a young girl want in an Atlanta Braves shirt? Pretty soon, that's what they will be able to buy from the Braves Clubhouse Store.

The shirt was designed by Red Bank Elementary student Claire Goff as part of a class project.

"I love crowns and I love hearts and I love pink," Goff said.

Braves executives selected Goff's design for the shirt out of 25 submitted by the class. It's part of the class business mentorship project, which brings working professionals from the community into the school to show kids how what they learn will be used in the working world.

"When students are learning in school, they don't often really know a purpose for what they're learning," said Red Bank Principal Marie Watson. "While they're working with them they let them see what they're working on in school will be used later on in those jobs and show them how it could be used."

Business mentor Lindsay Coppney recruited her friend, Atlanta Braves Marketing Manager Lisa Williams, to work with Goff's class.

"She came up with a lot of ideas and good activities for the kids and the T-shirt was one of them," said Coppney.

"It just meant a lot that adults would take that kind of time with a small project that eventually blew up into something bigger," said Goff's fourth grade teacher, John Paul Sellars. "What we want to try to develop is a classroom where they have real-life scenarios and see that the things that they're learning in classrooms will directly eventually apply to what they want to do when they grow up."

When Goff grows up, she says she wants to be a designer, "And a neonatal nurse, too."

For now, she's the class celebrity, even though she's not signing autographs.

"My friends were like, 'Claire can we have your autograph?'" she said.

And she's looking forward to seeing a fellow Braves fan wearing her shirt.

"I'll feel very excited, and feel like I'm important," she said.

Goff's design is awaiting licensing approval and once that passes, the shirt should be available through the Braves Clubhouse Store in a few weeks.



Goff has advice for her fellow students. "Just follow your dreams," she said. "That's all I want to say."



