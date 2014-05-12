Jailbreak Run closes Lexington streets Saturday morning

Streets will be closed Saturday morning in Lexington for the 8th Annual Lexington County Sheriff's Foundation Jailbreak 5K Run.

Street closures and delays can be expected in the vicinity of the Lexington County James R. Metts Law Enforcement Complex on Gibson Road. Gibson Road will be closed.



The traffic delays will be from 6:30 a.m. -10:00 a.m.

Law enforcement officers will control traffic in the area, but drivers are warned to expect delays. Anyone with questions can call the sheriff's department at (803) 785-8230.

Money raised from the Jailbreak 5K Run helps the Sheriff's Foundation buy equipment, training and other items that the sheriff's department has difficulty paying for through the governmental budget process.



