Has cost for Bull Street ballpark gone up?

The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Two women filed reports with University of South Carolina Police, claiming they were sexually assaulted inside the stadium during last weekend's South Carolina-Clemson football game.More >>
Two women filed reports with University of South Carolina Police, claiming they were sexually assaulted inside the stadium during last weekend's South Carolina-Clemson football game.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
Is the prospect of holiday food stressing you out? You’re not alone – especially if you’re on an active journey to manage your weight.More >>
Is the prospect of holiday food stressing you out? You’re not alone – especially if you’re on an active journey to manage your weight.More >>
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.More >>
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.More >>
At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.More >>
At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.More >>
Both 17-year-old Sincere Dinkins and 19-year-old Larenzo Hagood seemed to have sober looks on their faces when they stood before a magistrate judge Friday afternoon for a bond hearing inside the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.More >>
Both 17-year-old Sincere Dinkins and 19-year-old Larenzo Hagood seemed to have sober looks on their faces when they stood before a magistrate judge Friday afternoon for a bond hearing inside the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.More >>
Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents while serving as National Security Adviser, following an indictment. He is cooperating with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents while serving as National Security Adviser, following an indictment. He is cooperating with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
Columbia Police are working to find out why a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times Thursday night.More >>
Columbia Police are working to find out why a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times Thursday night.More >>
A Sumter man has been arrested and charged with multiple child porn charges, says South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.More >>
A Sumter man has been arrested and charged with multiple child porn charges, says South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.More >>
A Pelion woman who was reported missing earlier this week has been arrested, along with her companion, on blackmail charges.More >>
A Pelion woman who was reported missing earlier this week has been arrested, along with her companion, on blackmail charges.More >>
A Midlands man is facing charges in a crash that sent three children and two adults to the hospital Thursday night with serious injuries.More >>
A Midlands man is facing charges in a crash that sent three children and two adults to the hospital Thursday night with serious injuries.More >>
WIS is proud to be bringing you LIVE coverage of the parade on Saturday morning.More >>
WIS is proud to be bringing you LIVE coverage of the parade on Saturday morning.More >>