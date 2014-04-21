Why was accused home invasion suspect out on bond for murder charge?

Bond was denied for a man accused of breaking into a West Columbia apartment and attacking a woman and her daughter.

Bond was denied for a man accused of breaking into a West Columbia apartment and attacking a woman and her daughter.

Why was a man accused of a home invasion in West Columbia allowed to be out on the streets in the first place? That's the question some are asking in the case of Nathaniel Hunter, a man with a long criminal history and someone who also happened to be out on bond in a murder case.



It hasn't been easy to determine the exact reasons why, but it does appear a 2007 murder case against Hunter is still listed as having no disposition.

Hunter was charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in Fairfield County back in 2006. It took months for law enforcement to bring charges against him. Those charges are still pending.

We've been unable to contact the 6th Circuit solicitor's office for an explanation.

Hunter is back in the news as the suspect now facing eight charges including attempted murder, kidnapping, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the shooting of a woman on Comanche Trail in West Columbia. He also has previous arrests for indecent exposure in separate incidents over the last few years.

We learned Hunter was released on bond in December 2007 for the Fairfield County murders. A sheriff's department spokesman tells us bond was set at $50,000 and the department says Hunter was allowed to post just 10 percent of that amount.

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Department identified the judge who set the bond as Kenneth Goode. The now-retired judge made headlines a few years ago when he was targeted by a crime victims' group and the parents of a girl named Kendra Gaddie. She was the 7-year-old slapped so hard by a daycare worker she suffered internal bleeding resulting in a developmental disability.

Critics blasted the judge for sentencing the employee to five years probation instead of prison. Gaddie's parents pushed for mandatory jail time in such cases.

Eventually, Gov. Mark Sanford signed a modified bill, raising standards and training for daycare workers.

