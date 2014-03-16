Friends and family say goodbye to 3-year-old killed by suspected DUI driver

Bond was denied Tuesday night for the man accused of driving drunk, crashing into a car, and killing the 3-year-old grandnephew of Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins.

A 3-year-old boy who a passenger in a car that was hit by an alleged drunk driver Friday night has died, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.Coroner Gary Watts said Josiah Caden Jenkins died

Bond denied for man charged in fatal DUI crash that killed 3-year-old

Bond denied for man charged in fatal DUI crash that killed 3-year-old

The rain did not put a damper on the day as hundreds came out to celebrate the life of 3-year-old Josiah Jenkins.

Refuge Temple Church in Columbia was filled with song and praise as family, friends and the community gathered to remember a lively and vivacious young child who passed away last week after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Reflections from Josiah's neighbor, teacher and family showed a smart, loving and god-fearing little boy.

Josiah's great uncle, Bishop Theodore Jenkins delivered words of comfort and prayed for those afflicted by drugs and alcohol and called for a change.

The family thanked Palmetto Health Children's Hospital, first responders and everyone for their thoughts, prayers and support.

Lonnie Gross III remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a felony DUI charge resulting in death.

Copyright 2014 WIS. All rights reserved.