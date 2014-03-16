Friends and family say goodbye to 3-year-old killed by suspected DUI driver

Friends and family say goodbye to 3-year-old killed by suspected - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC

The rain did not put a damper on the day as hundreds came out to celebrate the life of 3-year-old Josiah Jenkins.

Refuge Temple Church in Columbia was filled with song and praise as family, friends and the community gathered to remember a lively and vivacious young child who passed away last week after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Reflections from Josiah's neighbor, teacher and family showed a smart, loving and god-fearing little boy. 

Josiah's great uncle, Bishop Theodore Jenkins delivered words of comfort and prayed for those afflicted by drugs and alcohol and called for a change.

The family thanked Palmetto Health Children's Hospital, first responders and everyone for their thoughts, prayers and support.

Lonnie Gross III remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a felony DUI charge resulting in death.

