Correction concerning police chief finalist

WEB EXTRA: Read more about the five finalists for Columbia police chief

WEB EXTRA: Read more about the five finalists for Columbia police chief

As the four finalists for Columbia Police Department's chief position make their way to the capital city, WIS has taken a deeper dive into their backgrounds to give you a better idea of their qualifications.

WIS followed up again with the U.S. Air Force Space Command and was told that Col. Gregory Reese is employed as security forces chief.



Reese, who is one of the four candidates, was identified by city officials as currently serving as security forces chief for the Air Force Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.



On Feb. 18, a U.S. Air Force Base spokesman told WIS that Reese is assigned to Peterson AFB, but did not have any current assignments. A day later, WIS was contacted by the AFB's public affairs office and told that he does work there, and they are unsure why WIS was given incorrect information about his employment as security forces chief.



WIS' sister station NBC 12 extensively reported on candidate Bryan Norwood while he was police chief in Richmond, Va. Norwood resigned from the police chief job after four years amid tension with city officials surrounding a multi-million dollar lawsuit involving overtime and accusations that he falsely approved singer Chris Brown's community service hours. Norwood was Richmond's police chief for a little more than four years.



The other candidates include A. Tony Fisher, who retired in August 2013 as public safety director from the City of Spartanburg; and William "Skip" Holbrook, who was appointed police chief in June 2007 at Huntington Police Department in West Virginia.

A fifth candidate was Charles Rapp, who has been the executive director for the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions since January 2009. Rapp withdrew from the search late afternoon Feb. 18 after not making his way to Columbia because of a medical emergency.



The City started its three-day assessment process of the five candidates Feb. 18. A public forum for the candidates was planned for Feb 19 from 6:30-8 p.m. at City Hall Chambers, 1737 Main St.

WIS filed Freedom of Information Act requests for records concerning all police chief candidates and will update information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2014 WIS. All rights reserved.

