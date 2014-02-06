Investigators release sketch in Clarendon County murder

Investigators have released a drawing of a man wanted for a deadly shooting in Clarendon County.

Sheriff Randy Garrett says 18-year-old Shahed Holliday was shot and killed just before midnight February 6 at his uncle's home on Furse road near Summterton where he was visiting.



Holliday's uncle was home at the time of the shooting. He told investigators he let two men into the house, thinking they were Holliday's friends. Once inside, the uncle said the two men demanded money. Holliday was taken to the hospital where he died. Investigators have not determined if Holliday knew the suspects.

Holliday lived in Raeford, North Carolina. His uncle said he had a child on the way.



Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are helping with the investigation.

If you know anything that can help investigators, or if you recognize the man in the drawing, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

