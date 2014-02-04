Developer Hughes: 'Momentum's building' for Bull Street baseball

You think Olympic competition is intense? Consider the ongoing debate centered on building a minor league baseball venue on the Bull Street Development property in downtown Columbia.

You think Olympic competition is intense? Consider the ongoing debate centered on building a minor league baseball venue on the Bull Street Development property in downtown Columbia. Would it be a "ball

It's become the linchpin of success for Columbia's Bull Street development project: a stadium that would be home to minor league baseball, concerts, and more.

So indicates developer Bob Hughes after meeting privately with council members and getting down to specifics about how the ballpark would jump start commercial and residential activity around it.

"Things are going great," said Hughes. "I mean everyone is being careful to be sure that they understand all the details because it's a big project and it's a big change. And it's maybe a little different way of doing things. But I think the market understands the delays we've had up until now -- not the delays but the consideration that has taken place up until now -- and I think everyone's now looking for a good decision so we can get moving forward."

Hughes is keeping a tight lid on prospective tenants for the campus outside the stadium even asking council members to sign a confidentiality promise.

"I think momentum's building," said Hughes. "I think people who are in business understand that you can't go out and share all your plans in public before you've got actual commitments."

On Tuesday night, the city's finance officer will outline a proposed formula for funding the $90+ million Bull Street project.

There was other baseball-related news Tuesday from a spokesman for the Atlanta-based company planning to re-develop the site of Columbia's Capital City Stadium.

Matt Sasser told us his company, Bright-Meyers, is OK with another season of Columbia Blowfish baseball at the stadium this year. Sasser says he now expects the old ballpark to be replaced with a new mix of retail and housing with construction to begin in spring of 2015.

Copyright 2014 WIS. All rights reserved.

