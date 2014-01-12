Chief deputy: Double shooting was murder-suicide attempt

Authorities in Fairfield County say a double-shooting on Sunday was an attempted murder-suicide.

Fairfield County Chief Deputy Keith Lewis said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. at a home on Old Chester Road in Winnsboro.

Lewis says 25-year-old Brittany Scott was able to run to her neighbor's house after being shot twice in the arm by her live-in boyfriend, 25-year-old Avery Markey Caldwell.

Investigators say Caldwell shot Scott as she was trying to leave the home.

"They did have a domestic argument yesterday. Apparently she wanted to leave. He got upset with her wanting to leave. It appears that he shot at her three times, hitting her twice and then he went in the bedroom, reloaded the gun and put the gun to himself," said Lewis.

Minnie Gibbs says she just got home from church when Scott, her neighbor, showed up shot at her front door.

"When I opened the door, she kinda fell but I caught her, before she fell in the house," said Gibbs. "I tried to sit her in the chair and she slid out the chair and she fell on the porch."

Scott is in stable condition in an area hospital.

Lewis said Caldwell was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died Tuesday.



SLED was also called to assist the sheriff's office with gathering evidence.

Fairfield County deputies say no charges have been filed.



