Another solicitor will look at FBI, SLED probe into Columbia Police Dept.

The investigative reports from the State Law Enforcement Division and the FBI that looked into corruption allegations inside the Columbia Police Department are now in the hands of another solicitor, according to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Solicitor Dan Johnson said he gave those reports to another solicitor because of his personal and professional relationships with many of the figures named in the investigations.

As for the content of those reports, Johnson stopped short of issuing any details, saying the reports don't draw any conclusions because they are just a collection of statements.

The federal report covers much of the same ground as the SLED probe because the two agencies worked together.

Johnson said his office had not moved forward on potential prosecution after receiving the SLED report because it was only half of the investigative effort.

There is no time frame for how long that solicitor's review will take, according to Johnson.

In September 2013, the City of Columbia answered a racketeering lawsuit filed by former police Capt. Dave Navarro. Navarro filed the suit in July, weeks after Interim Chief Ruben Santiago fired him. In court filings, the city denied Navarro's allegations that Santiago ordered "black ops" hits against the city's second-in-charge and a fellow police officer.

Santiago and the city denied Navarro's allegations then, and in an answer to Navarro's lawsuit, which was filed in federal court, the city denied those claims again.

