2017 Families Helping Families

For the past 27 years, WIS News 10 has partnered with the Palmetto Project for the annual Families Helping Families campaign.

This year the need is greater than ever! We have a goal of helping 3,000 families in the Midlands have a happy Christmas this holiday season. If you would like to help a family, please call our phone bank at (803) 758-1020. Anyone can adopt a family or senior citizen -- individuals, families, community groups, church groups, businesses or schools.

CLICK HERE TO ADOPT A FAMILY ONLINE

Financial contributions to the program are also graciously accepted. Monetary donations are essential in order to ensure that all of our applicant families receive gifts.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE MONEY ONLINE

Before a family is accepted into the program, they are put through a screening process to assess their level of need. Unfortunately, no more families are being accepted into the program to be adopted. If you'd like to learn more about the process to choose families, call the Palmetto Project at (803) 779-4875 or email: fhfcola@palmettoproject.org.

