TIMELINE OF EVENTS: Irmo officer shoots, kills dog

Sept. 2, 2013 at 8:40 a.m.

A jogger called 911 from his vehicle to report to Lexington County dispatch that he was running on Charing Cross Road when a black German Shepherd mix dog chased him down the road. The jogger said the dog was "prowling the neighborhood," but added that this was the first time he'd seen the dog since running that route every other day.

8:43 a.m.

Lexington County Communications dispatches Irmo Police to the Charing Cross Road address the animal complaint.

8:47 a.m.

An Irmo police officer makes contact with the complainant and spots the black dog walking around the neighborhood without a collar. The officer requests animal control come to the location.

9:01 a.m.

The Irmo officer watches the dog let herself into a fence at a home on Charing Cross Road. The officer tells dispatch he's going to try to make contact with the resident at this home. A Lexington County animal control officer says he's en route to the location, but is coming from Pelion. The Irmo officer then informs the Lexington County animal control officer that this location is in Richland County.

9:04 a.m.

The Irmo officer calls into Lexington County dispatch to say he shot the dog. The officer then asks if he should put the dog down. The telecommunicator says if it will put the dog out of its misery, then he should. The Irmo officer asks dispatch to notify Richland County Animal Control.

9:08 a.m.

Lexington County dispatch calls Richland County dispatch to ask if the Charing Cross Road address is in Richland County and explains that an Irmo police officer shot a dog at the location and requests animal control. The Richland County dispatcher confirms it's in his county and says he'll contact Richland County Animal Care.

9:13 a.m.

A Richland County Animal Care officer speaks to a Richland County dispatcher to get the information on the shot dog and is asked to respond to the scene where the Irmo Police were still located.

1:38 p.m.

Karen Counts calls 911 to ask to speak to Irmo Police Chief Brian Buck because one of his officers shot and killed her dog while it was on her property.

1:46 p.m.

An Irmo police officer responds to Counts' request and goes to the Charing Cross Road home.

1:56 p.m.

The officer leaves the Counts residence.

